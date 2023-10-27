North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Perquimans County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Perquimans County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information below.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Perquimans County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Gates County High School at Perquimans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hertford, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
