North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pender County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Pender County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Pender County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Heide Trask Senior High School at Pender High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Burgaw, NC
- Conference: Waccamaw 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
E.A. Laney High School at Topsail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hampstead, NC
- Conference: Mideastern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
