In Northampton County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Northampton County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

KIPP Pride High School at North Edgecombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weldon High School at Northampton County High School