North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Moore County, North Carolina this week? We've got what you need.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pinecrest High School at Union Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cameron, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
