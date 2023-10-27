North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Providence High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weddington High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding University High School at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Island Charter School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
