North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Johnston County, North Carolina this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Princeton High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kenly, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.