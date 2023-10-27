On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Jaccob Slavin going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

  • Slavin has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • Slavin has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

