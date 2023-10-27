If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Iredell County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Mooresville High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

Location: Mooresville, NC

Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory High School at Statesville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

Location: Statesville, NC

Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Iredell High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

Location: Olin, NC

Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Iredell High School at Cox Mill High School