If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Iredell County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Stanly County
  • Person County
  • McDowell County
  • Scotland County
  • Nash County
  • Cabarrus County
  • Pitt County
  • Mecklenburg County
  • Rowan County
  • Catawba County

    • Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Mooresville High School at Lake Norman High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mooresville, NC
    • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hickory High School at Statesville High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Statesville, NC
    • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Iredell High School at North Iredell High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Olin, NC
    • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Iredell High School at Cox Mill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Concord, NC
    • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.