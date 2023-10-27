The Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) host the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1, losers of seven in a row) at PNC Arena. The game on Friday, October 27 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-450) Sharks (+340) 6.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won four of their seven games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Carolina has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In six games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 30 (2nd) Goals 8 (32nd) 35 (32nd) Goals Allowed 28 (28th) 8 (4th) Power Play Goals 3 (21st) 10 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (22nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes offense's 30 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Hurricanes are ranked 32nd in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 35 total goals (4.4 per game).

The team is ranked 26th in goal differential at -5.

