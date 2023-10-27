How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Having lost seven in a row, the San Jose Sharks visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO to see the Sharks try to take down the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|Hurricanes
|6-3 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 35 total goals (4.4 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 32 goals (four per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|8
|4
|5
|9
|3
|2
|44.8%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|8
|4
|5
|9
|7
|5
|46.9%
|Brady Skjei
|8
|1
|6
|7
|2
|4
|-
|Jaccob Slavin
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|3
|-
|Seth Jarvis
|8
|4
|3
|7
|2
|5
|56.2%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 28 goals conceded (four per game) is 28th in the league.
- The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 27 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at just a 1.1 goals-per-game average (eight total) over that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|7
|1
|4
|5
|3
|5
|63.9%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|7
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|33.3%
|Filip Zadina
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0%
|Thomas Bordeleau
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|54.7%
|William Eklund
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|33.3%
