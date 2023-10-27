North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Haywood County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Haywood County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Haywood County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pisgah High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Mountain 7 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
