North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Granville County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Granville County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Granville High School at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Stem, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vance County High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
