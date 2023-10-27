Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Forsyth County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Carver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A

Northwest Piedmont 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Central Davidson High School