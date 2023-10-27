Dmitry Orlov will be among those in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Orlov in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dmitry Orlov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Orlov Season Stats Insights

Orlov's plus-minus this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is -11.

Through eight games this season, Orlov has yet to score a goal.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Orlov has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In two of eight contests this season, Orlov has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Orlov goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Orlov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Orlov Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

