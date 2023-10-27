Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Davidson County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thomasville High School at Lexington Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at Ledford Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at East Davidson High School