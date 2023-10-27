Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Cumberland County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Westover High School at E. E. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Conference: All American 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Conference: All American 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

Location: Pensacola, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

Location: Fayetteville, NC

Conference: All American 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Fear High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

Location: Hope Mills, NC

Conference: United 8 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Jack Britt High School at South View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

Location: Hope Mills, NC

Conference: United 8 3A/4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Seventy- First High School at Douglas Byrd High School