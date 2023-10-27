North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Chatham County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chatham Central High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan- Matthews High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Graham, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Seaforth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
