The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) are favored by 3.5 points when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) in AAC action on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida Atlantic ranks 91st in the FBS with 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 66th in points allowed (399 points allowed per contest). Charlotte ranks second-worst in points per game (14.6), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 49th in the FBS with 22.7 points allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -3.5 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Charlotte Recent Performance

Offensively, the 49ers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 308 yards per game (-91-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are giving up 251.7 (13th-best).

In their past three games, the 49ers are scoring 8.7 points per game (-122-worst in college football) and allowing 18.3 per game (44th).

Charlotte is -92-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (150 per game), and sixth-best in passing yards conceded (105).

The 49ers are 23rd-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (158), and 0-worst in rushing yards conceded (146.7).

The 49ers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Charlotte has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Charlotte hase hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Charlotte has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

This season, Charlotte has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Bet on Charlotte to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 601 yards on 57% passing while recording two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run the ball 90 times for 446 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has piled up 41 carries and totaled 192 yards.

Jack Hestera has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (40.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has recorded 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber's 16 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (26.9 ypg).

Eyabi Anoma has five sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 35 tackles.

Charlotte's tackle leader, Demetrius Knight II, has 45 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Kameron Howard has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 12 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.