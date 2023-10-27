Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 27
A pair of AAC teams meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) face off against the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|43.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|43.5
|-184
|+152
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The 49ers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Owls have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
