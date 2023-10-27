In the game between the Charlotte 49ers and Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the 49ers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+3.5) Toss Up (44) Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 41.7% chance to win.

So far this season, the 49ers have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Charlotte has a 4-2 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

Out of the49ers' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Charlotte this year is four points higher than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

The Owls have two wins against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Two of the Owls' six games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 44 points, 11.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Florida Atlantic contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 24.1 25 20.5 22.5 29 28.3 Charlotte 14.6 22.7 16.3 19.3 13.3 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.