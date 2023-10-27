Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • McDowell County
  • Alexander County
  • Carteret County
  • Davidson County
  • New Hanover County
  • Craven County
  • Franklin County
  • Beaufort County
  • Wilson County
  • Orange County

    • Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    McDowell High School at AC Reynolds High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Asheville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Enka High School at Asheville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Asheville, NC
    • Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at T.C. Roberson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Asheville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.