For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Burns has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Burns averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

