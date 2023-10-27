North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ashe County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Ashe County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Ashe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Ashe County High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Boone, NC
- Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.