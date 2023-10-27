North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Alamance County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Walter M Williams High School at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Alamance High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan- Matthews High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Graham, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.