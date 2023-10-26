For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Stefan Noesen a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

