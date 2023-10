In a Thursday NCAA women's volleyball schedule that has a lot of exciting contests, the match featuring Portland versus San Francisco is a game to watch.

Watch vs Minnesota at Purdue Volleyball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Watch vs Baylor at Texas Volleyball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch Furman vs Samford Volleyball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Sacramento State vs Northern Colorado Volleyball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Santa Clara vs Gonzaga Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs CSU Northridge Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch vs Utah State at Colorado State Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium

Watch San Francisco vs Portland Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Utah Tech vs Grand Canyon Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Long Beach State vs UC Riverside Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch UC San Diego vs UC Davis Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Tarleton State vs Seattle U Volleyball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Abilene Christian vs Utah Valley Volleyball

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Portland State vs Northern Arizona Volleyball

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Saint Mary's vs Pepperdine Volleyball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch Southern Utah vs California Baptist Volleyball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch vs Loyola Marymount at San Diego Volleyball

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch Loyola Marymount vs San Diego Volleyball

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

