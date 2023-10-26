This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Nash County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Southern Nash High School at Franklinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26

7:00 PM ET on October 26 Location: Franklinton, NC

Franklinton, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Franklinton High School at Southern Nash High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27

6:45 PM ET on October 27 Location: Bailey, NC

Bailey, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount High School at Northern Nash High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Northwest Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Littleton, NC

Littleton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Nash Central High School at Roanoke Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Roanoke Rapids, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arendell Parrott Academy at Faith Christian School