Is there high school football on the docket this week in Martin County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Lee County
  • Wilkes County
  • Wake County
  • Chatham County
  • Scotland County
  • Wayne County
  • Carteret County
  • Johnston County
  • Edgecombe County
  • Halifax County

    • Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Bear Grass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Williamston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.