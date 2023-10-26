Entering a game against the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1), the Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 at PNC Arena.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed Brett Pesce D Questionable Lower Body Frederik Andersen G Questionable Upper Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 27 total goals (3.9 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Their goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

With 16 goals (2.3 per game), the Kraken have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Seattle has given up 24 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.

Their -8 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Kraken (+155) 6.5

