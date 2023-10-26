Our computer model predicts a win for the Buffalo Bills when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, October 26 at 8:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bills have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 28.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 16.9 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are accumulating 17.2 points per game (26th-ranked). They rank sixth in the NFL on defense (17.3 points given up per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Buccaneers vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-10) Under (43) Bills 26, Buccaneers 14

Place your bets on the Bills-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bills Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bills an 83.3% chance to win.

Buffalo has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Buffalo games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

The total for this game is 43, 2.9 points fewer than the average total in Bills games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

So far this season, just one Tampa Bay game has gone over the point total.

Buccaneers games average 41.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.3 16.9 30 16 26 18 Tampa Bay 17.2 17.3 14.3 19.5 23 13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.