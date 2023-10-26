For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anthony DeAngelo a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

DeAngelo stats and insights

DeAngelo is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.