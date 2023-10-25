Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Below we will break down Rozier's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (+100)

Over 20.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-102)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks conceded 118.1 points per contest last season, 25th in the league.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game last year, the Hawks were 19th in the league in that category.

The Hawks gave up 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

On defense, the Hawks allowed 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, eighth in the NBA.

Terry Rozier vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 33 29 4 5 5 2 0 1/21/2023 39 34 3 5 7 0 4 12/16/2022 32 10 0 9 2 0 1

