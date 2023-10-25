The Charlotte Hornets, P.J. Washington included, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In this piece we'll dive into Washington's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 44.1 boards per game.

The Hawks gave up 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 36 22 7 5 4 0 0 1/21/2023 37 23 6 5 4 0 1 10/23/2022 22 12 3 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.