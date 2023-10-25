The Dallas Mavericks' (0-0) injury report has three players listed heading into their Wednesday, October 25 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (0-0) at Frost Bank Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dwight Powell C Questionable Illness Jaden Hardy SG Questionable Ankle Luka Doncic PG Questionable Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.