LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

With prop bets available for Ball, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+120)

Over 7.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game last year, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA in that category.

The Hawks allowed 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the NBA last season, conceding 11.9 makes per contest.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 41 30 6 15 6 0 0 12/16/2022 33 27 2 3 7 1 1

