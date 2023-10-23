This week, there's high school football on the docket in Wake County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Fuquay-Varina High School at South Garner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23

7:00 PM ET on October 23 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Enloe Magnet High School at Athens Drive High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Broughton High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. David's High School at Cary Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesville Road High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Panther Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Christian Academy at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at Fuquay-Varina High School