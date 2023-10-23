North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Onslow County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Swansboro High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
White Oak High School at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Onslow High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
