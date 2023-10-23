North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
KIPP Pride High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Craven High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
