If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Tarboro, NC
    • Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    KIPP Pride High School at North Edgecombe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Tarboro, NC
    • Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Craven High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Pinetops, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

