Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Carteret County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Swansboro High School at West Carteret High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23

7:00 PM ET on October 23 Location: Morehead City, NC

Morehead City, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Carteret High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23

7:00 PM ET on October 23 Location: East Chocowinity, NC

East Chocowinity, NC Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A

Coastal Plains 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Carteret High School at Croatan High School