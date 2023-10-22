The Miami Dolphins (5-1) will look to upset the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Eagles/Dolphins game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In six games this year, the Eagles have been winning after the first quarter four times and been tied two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Dolphins have been winning three times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Dolphins have won the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging 5.8 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is giving up two points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this season, the Dolphins have won the third quarter three times, been outscored one time, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

In six games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Out of six games this year, the Dolphins have lost the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent two times.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Eagles have had the lead four times and have been behind two times.

So far this year, the Dolphins have been winning after the first half in five games (5-0 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

In six games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 11.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.3 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, and they've lost the second half in three games.

