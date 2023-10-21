Justin Suh currently leads the way (-9, +750 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP .

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Best Odds to Win

Beau Hossler

Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET

9:27 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +320

Hossler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 4 2 17th Round 2 65 -5 7 2 1st Round 3 69 -1 4 3 24th

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Current Rank: 31st (+1)

31st (+1) Odds to Win: +400

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 1 8th Round 2 69 -1 4 3 7th Round 3 75 +5 1 4 74th

Justin Suh

Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET

9:27 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-9)

1st (-9) Odds to Win: +750

Suh Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 6 2 17th Round 2 66 -4 6 2 2nd Round 3 67 -3 5 2 7th

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 9:16 PM ET

9:16 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +1000

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 0 1st Round 2 73 +3 3 4 41st Round 3 66 -4 8 2 2nd

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET

9:27 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +1100

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 2nd Round 2 71 +1 4 3 18th Round 3 66 -4 6 2 2nd

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Keegan Bradley 21st (E) +1400 Cameron Davis 8th (-4) +1400 Emiliano Grillo 5th (-6) +1400 Im Sung-jae 12th (-2) +2200 J.J. Spaun 8th (-4) +2500 Satoshi Kodaira 5th (-6) +3500 Yuki Inamori 11th (-3) +4500 Robby Shelton 12th (-2) +7000 Sahith Theegala 18th (-1) +7000 Ryo Ishikawa 8th (-4) +7500

