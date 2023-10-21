ACC action pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-1.5) 46.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wake Forest (-1.5) 46.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Wake Forest has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Demon Deacons have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Pittsburgh has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

