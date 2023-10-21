The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) and the BYU Cougars (4-2) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Texas Tech is totaling 410 yards per game on offense this season (58th in the FBS), and is surrendering 379.3 yards per game (72nd) on defense. With 27.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, BYU ranks 74th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 72nd, allowing 26 points per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas Tech vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas Tech BYU 410 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (128th) 379.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (73rd) 179.3 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (132nd) 230.7 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (62nd) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards (106.6 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 131 times for 786 yards (112.3 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 23 times for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price has hauled in 31 receptions for 304 yards (43.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has caught 27 passes for 298 yards (42.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Xavier White has compiled 19 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,392 yards on 113-of-199 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 86 times for 345 yards (57.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Miles Davis has racked up 14 carries and totaled 64 yards.

Chase Roberts has hauled in 421 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Rex has put together a 275-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 39 targets.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 225 reciving yards (37.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.