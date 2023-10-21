The Montana State Bobcats (5-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hornet Stadium in a Big Sky clash.

Montana State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 45.5 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 16.8 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, Sacramento State ranks 28th in the FCS (408.2 total yards per game) and 54th on the other side of the ball (346.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Montana State Sacramento State 517.0 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (39th) 292.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.7 (44th) 325.7 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (31st) 191.3 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.8 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has been a dual threat for Montana State so far this season. He has 712 passing yards, completing 55.8% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 461 yards (76.8 ypg) on 52 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

This season, Jared White has carried the ball 49 times for 444 yards (74.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr.'s team-leading 220 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 17 targets) with one touchdown.

Treyton Pickering has put together a 184-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes on 10 targets.

Derryk Snell has a total of 159 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 1,352 yards (225.3 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 327 yards (54.5 ypg) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has run for 240 yards across 54 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Jared Gipson paces his squad with 297 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Devin Gandy has put up a 273-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 20 targets.

Carlos Hill's 21 grabs (on 22 targets) have netted him 261 yards (43.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

