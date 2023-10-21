Michael Bunting will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on Bunting? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 18:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In one of five games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of five games this year, Bunting has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of five games this season, Bunting has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Bunting hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have allowed four goals in total (only one per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

