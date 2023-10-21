Jiyai Shin will play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Shin at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Shin Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jiyai Shin Insights

Shin has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Shin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past four appearances, Shin has finished in the top five twice.

Shin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past four appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Shin will look to make the cut for the fifth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 29 -2 285 0 4 2 2 $1.6M

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,680 yards.

Shin will take to the 6,680-yard course this week at Seowon Valley Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,634 yards in the past year.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 2.92 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging 3.96 strokes on those 48 holes.

Shin shot better than 50% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Shin recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Shin did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Shin's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the field average (4.3).

At that most recent tournament, Shin had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Shin ended the AIG Women’s Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Shin had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.