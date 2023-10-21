Having won four in a row, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 4.8 goals per game (24 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

With 23 goals (4.6 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's top offense.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 21 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brady Skjei 5 1 5 6 2 2 - Seth Jarvis 5 4 2 6 1 5 85.7% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 5 2 3 5 4 5 45.6% Martin Necas 5 2 3 5 2 1 56.2% Teuvo Teravainen 5 4 1 5 1 2 51.4%

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Avalanche Key Players