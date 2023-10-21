After the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Garrick Higgo is currently 78th with a score of +12.

Looking to place a bet on Garrick Higgo at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +8000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards
Higgo Odds to Win: +8000

Garrick Higgo Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgo has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Higgo has finished in the top 20 twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Higgo will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 36 -6 269 0 19 0 0 $1.2M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Higgo finished 75th when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC will play at 7,079 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,011.

Higgo will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,268 yards during the past year.

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Higgo shot better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Higgo shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Higgo carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Higgo's 15 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

At that most recent competition, Higgo's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Higgo ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Higgo had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

All statistics in this article reflect Higgo's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

