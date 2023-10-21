The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3). The over/under is 60.5 for the outing.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 12th-worst in the FCS (36.0 points allowed per game), Eastern Kentucky has put up better results on offense, ranking 43rd in the FCS by putting up 28.0 points per game. Gardner-Webb has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 33.3 points allowed per game. It has been better on offense, compiling 21.3 points per contest (84th-ranked).

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs Gardner-Webb Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Kentucky -3.5 -115 -115 60.5 -115 -115 -210 +155

Gardner-Webb Recent Performance

Offensively, the Runnin' Bulldogs are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 35.7 yards per game (-132-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are conceding 122.0 (fourth-best).

The Runnin' Bulldogs are -106-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (15.0 per game) and -76-worst in points conceded (33.7).

Gardner-Webb is -118-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (115.0), and -47-worst in passing yards conceded (245.0).

The Runnin' Bulldogs are gaining 121.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-48-worst in college football), and allowing 106.0 per game (56th).

Gardner-Webb Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

One of Gardner-Webb's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Gardner-Webb has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Gardner-Webb has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 938 yards on 57.1% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 84 yards with one score.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 357 yards, or 59.5 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jayden Brown has 167 receiving yards (27.8 yards per game) on 11 catches and four touchdowns while piling up 223 rushing yards on 48 carries with three touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 214 (35.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has one touchdown.

Karim Page has 19 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 177 yards (29.5 yards per game) this year.

Brice Bass has 5.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and six tackles.

William McRainey is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 14 tackles and one sack.

Jimmy Bowdry has a team-high one interception to go along with five tackles.

