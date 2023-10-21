The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Gardner-Webb is averaging 311.7 yards per game offensively this season (95th in the FCS), and is giving up 352.8 yards per game (61st) on the other side of the ball. On defense, Eastern Kentucky is a bottom-25 unit, ceding 523.5 total yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, putting up 432 total yards per contest (16th-best).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Eastern Kentucky 311.7 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432 (31st) 352.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 523.5 (125th) 129.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.3 (22nd) 181.8 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.7 (26th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has racked up 938 yards (156.3 ypg) on 101-of-177 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 84 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Narii Gaither has 357 rushing yards on 63 carries with one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has rushed for 223 yards (37.2 per game) on 48 carries with three touchdowns, while also checking in with 167 yards in the passing game (on 11 catches), finding the end zone four times through the air.

Ephraim Floyd has hauled in 21 catches for 214 yards (35.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Karim Page has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 29.5 yards per game.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has recored 1,468 passing yards, or 244.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.4% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 43 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Joshua Carter has rushed 61 times for 411 yards, with two touchdowns.

Braedon Sloan has 20 receptions for 214 yards (35.7 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 72 times for 380 yards and five scores.

Jaden Smith has racked up 375 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hunter Brown has racked up 201 reciving yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

